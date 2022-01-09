The Grand Old Party can’t have it both ways. We have commissioners and state lawmakers who continue to oppose mask mandates for schools and businesses, especially those coming from the governor’s office or the state Department of Health. Yet COVID-19 is rampaging through the country and the commonwealth.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who seems to be a nonbeliever when it comes to fairly funding public schools and mandating masks, has the audacity to run for governor. The circus is in full swing, with candidates telling everyone what they think is good for Pennsylvania.

I asked the scarecrow about “The Wizard of Oz,” and he informed me that the government took my freedom. I replied that it was COVID-19 misinformation that has let the pandemic continue.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly seemingly has no problem getting a pay raise while we citizens of the commonwealth are suffering healthwise and financially. There are working moms and dads who need child care, so that they can work for a decent wage.

My fellow citizens of the great state of Pennsylvania, please vote for the greater good.

Vaccines work. Say no to more gerrymandering. We need an increase in the minimum wage. Vote out the seditious lawmakers who continue to support the Big Lie.

I agree with Socrates. Knowledge is good, and evil is the result of ignorance.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster