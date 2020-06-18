In today’s world, we are experiencing both exciting and troubling times. Just imagine coming to a new country where the people do not speak your native language and with limited or no family. There is a new government, a different political system, new customs, new laws — and a future home and workplace that are unknown!

Some refugees come with just the clothes on their backs. Church World Service comes alongside in so many ways to make refugees feel welcome and to teach them about life here in the United States. It empowers refugees to acquire jobs, rent an apartment, learn English and acclimate to our society.

It must be scary for refugees and immigrants. As a volunteer for Church World Service, I get great joy in helping. It has been my pleasure to meet refugees from all over the world. I love seeing them smile when I meet them. I am a new friend! They see me as an American who welcomes them to Lancaster as they resettle into their new home.

Perhaps you might consider becoming a volunteer. I bet you would feel these same joys that I do!

Steven Miller

Ephrata Township