Tax time is months away, but a great opportunity to help low- and middle-income families with their taxes is available right now. The United Way is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
This year, VITA helped 11,014 Lancastrians — for free! Two hundred-plus volunteers helped taxpayers receive refunds of $14 million while avoiding $3 million in tax preparation fees. Anyone earning $62,000 or less can receive help.
I am one of those volunteers. It is an incredibly fulfilling experience. I’ve met wonderful people and helped them navigate what is sometimes a difficult process. I have fond memories of helping people avoid a large tax bill or obtain refunds that Congress intended them to get but for which filing is complicated.
With IRS assistance, VITA trains volunteers, provides software for tax preparation, and operates over a dozen locations where people can come for help. Volunteers can choose when and where they work. They can even do their own taxes — and those of friends and family — for free. VITA asks only that they each contribute at least four hours per week.
Want to help but don’t want to be a preparer? You can be a greeter, helping clients with intake forms and assigning them to preparers.
Interested? Call 717-824-8146 to learn more. There are information sessions scheduled later this month and during October.
Randall Grossman
Lancaster