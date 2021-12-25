I had the pleasure once again to participate in the Toy for Tots campaign this year.

The spirit of all the volunteers was absolutely electrifying — seeing so many give their time to help out those in need. People from many different backgrounds embarked on making this Christmas event magical for all.

Seeing firsthand the gratitude in the eyes and smiles on the faces of those who are less fortunate this time of year makes me believe in the Christmas spirit.

The Toys for Tots campaign is a blessing to so many families and for that I am grateful to have been able to volunteer.

Cathi Weimer

Manor Township