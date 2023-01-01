On a recent night, shortly before 9 p.m., I heard car doors closing, loud talking and footsteps outside. I got up from my chair to see what was going on and, before I reached our front door, the doorbell rang and there was loud knocking.

Opening the door, and I was greeted by several young people who said they were driving around looking at Christmas lights decorating homes, and they stopped to say that our outside Christmas decorations were “beautiful.”

I guess I was somewhat taken aback with this surprise visit, because the weather was horrible, with rain and strong winds. The group presented us with a gift in recognition of the Christmas lights, which line the entire house, every bush and the perimeter of our property.

I admire the enthusiasm of these young folks taking time and braving unfavorable weather to pass on compliments. I don’t know how many other places they visited to say something nice. The weather hastened their departure, before I could learn more about them. All we had time to ask was where they were from. “Willow Street,” they shouted back, as they boarded a yellow school bus and drove away.

I shared this with my wife, Susan, who couldn’t believe what happened.

Just this one kindness made the 68 hours it took to decorate the exterior and the cost of 11,000 watts of electricity worth it. You made our Christmas very merry.

Jan & Susan Gerhart

East Hempfield Township