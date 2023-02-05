Recently, my wife and I returned to our alma mater to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Paulette’s college graduation. At the reunion, we reconnected with friends and dorm mates, enjoyed banquets, tours and college updates, and rode on a float in the homecoming parade. We had a wonderful time catching up on five decades of life, family and careers.

One day, while Paulette enjoyed time with friends, I slipped away to explore each building on campus. Stepping into the dining commons, I had a rush of emotions as I recalled being an insecure freshman, sitting alone and praying for company. Another option was to join a table with an open chair and hope somebody welcomed me or at least said hello. Little did I realize that later in life, I would come to appreciate Albert Einstein’s quote, “I live in that solitude which is painful in youth, but delicious in the years of maturity.”

As the clock struck 9 a.m., I made my way to the first building constructed on campus and named in memory of the college founder. Entering the chapel’s side door, I was greeted by the same musty smell I encountered five days a week for four years. Heading toward the back row, I settled into a 50-year-old theater seat and could almost see the upper-class senior who stood in the balcony and meticulously took attendance.

Following the student-led music and the chaplain’s sermon, I lingered to thank him for his message. During my four years, I heard many good and some not-so-good speakers. The chaplain’s engagement with the students who remained to talk with him impressed me.

The dormitory that was my home for four years was my next stop. Up the stairs, I found the room where I lived with Dick, Russ and Tim. Living in close quarters with very different personalities prepared me for marriage, parenting, grandparenting, educational leadership and refereeing scores of conflicts and boundary issues.

The dorm room was locked, so I ducked into the bathroom and recalled the cold showers whenever hot water ran low. On the dorm floor was a little room that housed a pay phone. Each Sunday we called home collect. Long lines and a lack of privacy never deterred us from connecting with home each week.

The dorm’s front lounge was just as I remembered. We gathered there Monday nights in anticipation of “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.” Beside the lounge was the houseparents’ apartment. Retired ranchers, they were affectionately called “Ma” and “Pa.” Serving as a resident assistant for four years, I grew to love Ma and Pa as grandparents. When Paulette and I married, Ma hand-stitched a beautiful quilt as a wedding gift. It is one of our most treasured gifts to this day.

My next stop was the dormitory where I courted my future wife. Many nights, I picked up Paulette in my white 1961 Ford Fairlane to watch a movie, bowl or enjoy dinner. My dream came true when I proposed to the homecoming queen at the lake in our small, rural Kansas community.

Memories overtook my emotions as I recalled how our family has grown, with four beautiful children and their spouses and 10 grandchildren in almost 50 years of marriage. During those long walks with Paulette when we were blissfully in love and dreaming of our future together, it never entered our minds that eight years after our wedding our very special needs daughter would be born, changing the trajectory of our life forever.

Concluding my campus tour, I visited several of the academic buildings. Peering into classrooms, I could almost see my professors’ faces and hear their voices. Drs. Walker, Brownlee, Taylor, Campbell, Snyder, Bloomquist, Smith, Kling, Gleason, Thompson. Each one left a positive impression on the development of my worldview. Attending a small college provided invaluable life-on-life instruction and impacted me forever.

Little did I know the direction my life’s journey would take. When I struggled with leadership issues in my 50-year educational career, I was grateful that the Lord was my guide and teacher at every step and turn. Listening to the Holy Spirit and reading daily from the word of God changed my life experiences during the most challenging times. Since my college years, God has continued the process of transformation through times of worry, heartache, pleasure and joy.

God is never in a hurry with us. He desires to share more of himself as we navigate the waters of life together. As we turn away from worldly pleasures and pursue him more and more, we discover the joy and loveliness he seeks to give us.

Returning to my alma mater and reliving the events of college life, I was once again reminded that through life’s sorrow, sickness, pain and joy, God is our constant companion and loving guide.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.