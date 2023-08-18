Car manufacturers try to make cars safer. There are seat belts and airbags. The side windows are smaller. I know this because the bottoms of the side windows are higher. (Not sure? Try to use an ATM from inside the car.) The door posts, especially the posts between the front door and the windshield, are thicker and stronger. The headrests are higher and larger.

Current drivers have a better chance of surviving an accident than they had years ago.

However, I think it is now more likely for the driver to be involved in an accident because of decreased visibility (wider door posts, smaller windows, higher and larger headrests). It is difficult to see pedestrians to the left front when making a left turn at a city intersection (very wide door post).

Try to look back and to the right when backing into a parking space or when pulling out from a stop sign when your car is at a severe angle to the cross street and you must look to the hard right to see oncoming traffic in that direction. A high, wide headrest and a wide door post interfere with vision.

Which is better: more visibility to avoid an accident or better protection to survive the accident? I wonder what my insurance company would say. It doesn’t cost it anything if I don’t have the accident.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township