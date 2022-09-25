The symbol of the City of Lancaster is the red rose, modeled on the Tudor rose of the House of Lancaster in medieval England.

I would argue that the modern-day symbol of the “most welcoming city” is not the red rose, but the virtue-signaling yard sign. “In this house we believe …” is my favorite example. One tenet of the virtue-signalers’ holy grail is the statement “no human is illegal.”

Having watched extensive footage from independent journalists covering the collapse of any meaningful southern border these past 18 months, I know about the profound human suffering being inflicted on both the law-abiding legal residents of this country and the migrants who are coming here illegally and are being used as pawns.

The sheer numbers are merely conjecture. The “rape trees,” the deaths of those attempting to cross the border, the human trafficking, the free flow of fentanyl, the property damage and environmental damage are real, but they seemingly don’t fit the liberal narrative.

Now that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are sending migrants to sanctuary cities and states, note the collective outrage from some of the recipients of these arrivals. Not in my backyard!

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., have also received some of these migrants, arriving by chartered plane and bus. Bring it on, I say.

So, Lancaster County residents, if you’re still displaying those yard signs, why not volunteer to direct a busload of migrants seeking shelter to your home personally? Put your money where your mouth is, and stop using people for personal props and political gain.

Stephanie Kramer

Lancaster