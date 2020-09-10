This year, COVID-19 was an unwelcomed challenge that impacted many, particularly the arts community. Musicians and artists experienced significant setbacks with the cancellation of events and closure of venues.

While planning for the Summer Music Series, the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation made the tough decision to pivot to virtual concerts. We knew this program change would not replace the in-person experience, but hoped to stay connected with our community and support musicians.

Throughout the summer we streamed a variety of prerecorded and live content. Thornetta Davis, Maggie Rose and Aoife Scott delivered show-stopping performances recorded for our audience only. Live from the amphitheater stage, local artists including Joy Ike, Sweet Leda, Colebrook Road and others offered unforgettable singer/songwriter experiences. We also streamed flashback performances including last year’s Woodstock Anniversary Celebration.

The technology and format were new to us, but the outcome exceeded our expectations. Our concerts were viewed more than 14,500 times and reached more than 36,700 people.

It would not have been possible without our sponsors who, believing in the value of a community made vibrant by music and art, stepped up to the plate. Thank you for your generosity.

We must also thank our staff, board and volunteers who helped maintain the quality programming our community expected.

Many thanks to those of you who tuned in virtually this summer. Here’s to 2021 — we’re crossing our fingers that we’ll see you all back at the park!

Dave Wauls

President

Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation