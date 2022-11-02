With Election Day coming next week, what is the most pressing concern that should inform our voting and our vote?

I would argue that it is the increasing normalization of hate speech and violent rhetoric driven by false conspiracies and election lies.

Our political and social discourse has been poisoned, and the public confidence in our elections has been undermined by false claims of election fraud. The fears and hate generated have a very real chance of resulting in violence, as was apparently seen recently in the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Words and false claims have consequences.

Voting is the foundation of our democratic society and, despite attempts to undermine trust in our elections, the public can be confident in the election process. Your vote does count, and will be counted!

I believe that it is critical for the future of our democracy that those who promote conspiracies and cast doubt on our elections not be elected to public office. If a candidate for any office spreads fears of election fraud or rigged elections, they do not deserve our vote.

Vote for truth, integrity, reconciliation and hope — not lies, fear, hate and the pursuit of power, irrespective of the truth.

Keith Miller

Morgantown, Berks County