Here you go again with a front-page article in the April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Candidates push false claims”) about Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth and their opinions about subjects such as what the Elizabethtown Area School District is teaching, COVID-19 and the November presidential election.

The Lindemuths, who are running for positions on the Elizabethtown Area school board (as well as for a judge of elections post, in Stephen Lindemuth’s case), have every right to their opinions. And it should be left up to voters to decide how they feel about these issues.

I believe the article served to speak out against the Lindemuths’ beliefs — on the front page of the newspaper. In my view, opinions about the Lindemuths should be reserved for the Opinion pages of the paper.

It is important for voters to know what every candidate stands for, but I do not believe it is LNP | LancasterOnline’s job to put its slant on these candidates’ beliefs. This seems to be the way you always go, and in my view your slanted and one-way reporting is very tiresome to me and many other readers.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township