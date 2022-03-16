Here are a few reflections that come to mind about the tail end (hopefully) of the COVID-19 pandemic; the divisiveness caused by the former president, who never conceded that he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election; and Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump irresponsibly sowed seeds of doubt about medical science, which in my view influenced many who chose not to get vaccinated, thereby prolonging the spread of COVID-19. The then-president clearly encouraged his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and has done his best to continue to distract us with comments devoid of relevance.

In my view, Trump’s singular support of Putin and his undermining of the NATO alliance during his term did much to encourage Putin to attack Ukraine. To see the incredible courage and resolve of the Ukrainian people makes me wonder if Americans would have the same qualities if faced with similar circumstances. Would we be able to see what is really important, work with each other no matter our differences and move forward for a common goal?

I believe that Biden is doing the very best he can to balance all the needs of our nation, despite Congress being all but dysfunctional and voters being easily dissatisfied.

For the love of their country and freedom, Ukrainians have rallied around their inspirational president to combat Russia's murderous aggression. We should do the same for President Biden to support him as he faces large challenges at home and abroad.

Mary Anne Hicks

Warwick Township