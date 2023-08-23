I admire Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen, whose conscience and political principles led him to resign from the Republican Party because of the false claims and related behavior of former President Donald Trump and his seemingly unthinking followers in the Republican Party (“Long-time Ephrata mayor leaves Republicans,” Aug. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I am a Vietnam War veteran. I cannot recall another time in my life when so many have sacrificed their political and social norms merely to salve their frustration with current events — instead of working to effect changes in which they believe. This leads me to doubt the sincerity of their disorderly presented opinions.

Thankfully, we still have conscientious political leaders like Mayor Mowen, who made his decision after considerable contemplation.

I think the local Republicans could take a lesson from Mayor Mowen before it’s too late and they are left wondering why they lost so many seats in the national election.

Gregory Liscio

Quarryville