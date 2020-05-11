As of this writing, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 76,000 Americans and counting. On the front page of the May 7 edition, LNP | LancasterOnline put a few faces to this staggering number (“Faces of the fallen”).

These real people were loved ones — loved by their families and friends — who were taken from us too soon by this wretched disease.

But President Donald Trump seemingly wants them to be an insignificant number in our minds. He wants them to be a number to which we become numb — like the number of people killed by gun violence.

This pandemic is seemingly viewed by Trump and his fellow Republicans (including Congressman Lloyd Smucker) as the thread that, if tugged, could unravel the dominance of power to which they so tenaciously cling. Our president’s campaign strategy now seems to have evolved into blaming China for this threat to our lives and our economy.

No, Mr. President. Much of the blame lies with your initial indifference and inaction and your continued incompetence. It has led to many of the deaths and the lifestyle changes we all must now endure. Rather than uniting our country for the common good, our president pathetically has chosen to politicize it because of his inability to accept blame for anything.

At this time of crisis, our country cries out for a leader, not an impostor. Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for giving life to these numbers.

Steve Cooke

Landisville