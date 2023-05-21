On the assumption that the presidential race in 2024 will be President Joe Biden versus Donald Trump, let us think about the vice presidential candidates.

Trump will select a well-trained “sheep dog” who will do what he is told when he is told.

Biden, on the other hand, already has a vice president. At least we are told that one exists.

We then have a contest between two old men who will leave us with an incompetent bozo or a barely visible woman in the somewhat probable case that Trump or Biden is unable to handle the duties of the presidency before 2028 ends.

Many people want neither Trump (incompetent) nor Biden (too old) and logically fear for our future.

I will watch the vice presidential nominees very closely because one of them has a strong chance of being our president.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown