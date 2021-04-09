More than 559,000 people in America have died of COVID-19. But by late December, we had a vaccine that could prevent almost any of us from dying of this miserable disease. So please tell me why, based on some surveys, nearly 40% of Americans are refusing to be vaccinated?

Vaccines have been around since I was born (1946). In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Dr. Jonas Salk developed a vaccine for polio. Polio, too, is a miserable disease. I have known people in my childhood who suffered from it.

I was vaccinated, along with my siblings, to prevent us from catching this awful disease. Later in my childhood, I was vaccinated against mumps, measles and whooping cough. So were millions of other children in the 1950s. In those days, you needed proof of vaccination to attend public schools (immunization still is required). Few people objected.

Later in my life — age 50 to be exact — my family doctor recommended an annual flu shot. I took his advice and to this day I get a flu shot every fall. I have never had the flu as I approach age 75.

Vaccines have had a long and superlative history in this country. Refusing to take what is available to everyone at no cost puts other people at risk besides yourself. Those people would include family members, friends and co-workers. And, by the way, COVID-19 could kill you. Think long about this critical decision in your life.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township