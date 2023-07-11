After reviewing the results of the May primary election, I suggest that the Lancaster Bar Association not spend any more time and effort on vetting candidates for judicial positions.

It is obvious that my fellow Republicans care not about qualifications and, instead, will always march in lockstep with the Republican Committee of Lancaster County machine. What else could possibly explain Christina Parsons receiving an endorsement over Karen Maisano?

Maisano was rated “highly recommended” by the Lancaster Bar Association and Parsons was “not recommended.”

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township