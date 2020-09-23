Recently, a group of local veterans sent a letter of support for President Donald Trump to LNP | LancasterOnline (“Veterans support President Trump,” Sept. 16).

They all proudly signed their names to the letter. I am confused over how those who have served their country could support a man who did what he could to avoid serving and had the audacity to publicly demean Sen. John McCain’s bravery.

Trump also reportedly stood at Gen. John Kelly’s side at Arlington National Cemetery and questioned why Kelly’s deceased son served. “I don’t get it,” Trump reportedly said. “What was in it for them?"

If the reports are true, Trump also called those brave service members who died and are laid to rest at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery “losers” and “suckers.”

One might argue these comments were never confirmed, but don’t they follow a pattern of crassness on the part of this president? Should this not give you pause before putting your names to a letter calling for his reelection?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

My uncle, 1st Lt. John H. Mackey, is buried at Normandy American Cemetery, having given his life to free Europe from tyranny. Based on Trump’s comments about McCain, my uncle and those killed and captured during that horrific war are not heroes.

Tell me how someone who has never seen a battlefield can say such words. You may disagree with someone over political issues while still honoring their service to their country. I believe the letter sent to LNP | LancasterOnline was less about a band of brothers and more about political comrades.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster