Military veterans should be dismayed by the negative political letter signed by 17 writers citing military credentials for the purpose, I suppose, of giving credibility to their views against the current president (“Trump violates trust of veterans,” Oct. 7).

If active and/or reserve military were to state publicly and in print that a superior-in-rank person had lied and caused “losses of thousands of lives and untold suffering,” such an act might lead to court-martial, brig time and dishonorable discharge.

When veterans without current military obligations say that about the commander in chief of our armed forces, citing their past military credentials, I suspect it is merely a political statement without consequences.

From that perspective, as a long-ago member of the military, I am saddened that patriotic citizens would use military credentials to underscore and lend credibility to negative political views, whether Democratic or Republican.

Bob Horst

U.S. Navy veteran

Manheim Township