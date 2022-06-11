I would like to compliment Jim Sandoe on his excellent May 30 column “Veterans deserve better health care.’’

I am also a veteran, having served as an officer in the U.S. Navy in the early 1960s.

It is my opinion that any person who served his or her country in war or peace and was injured or contracted a disease while on active duty should be cared for during the rest of his or her life by the U.S. government.

Veterans should not have to ask for support from everyday citizens for their care and well-being.

It is a small reward for having served their country for veterans to be cared for during the balance of their lives.

W.G. McCoy

Manheim Township