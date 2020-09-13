Some of us have heard the sound of enemy gunfire in close quarters, felt the stinging heat of an improvised explosive device, smelled the putrid combination of cordite and burning human flesh, and held the hand of a mortally wounded comrade as they asked you to pray with them. And we are very displeased by the dearth of coverage in LNP | LancasterOnline on President Donald J. Trump’s reported contempt for the “losers” and “suckers” in uniform.

Trump’s admitted public contempt for Sen. John McCain and Trump’s statement that Navy Capt. McCain was a “loser” for having been captured after having been shot down by missiles defending America are calcified facts. So are Trump’s contemptible comments about war vets on old recordings of “The Howard Stern Show.” Why does your paper bury such important facts about Trump's behaviors?

We recently celebrated Labor Day, a time to contemplate the innumerable contributions of Americans who built this nation with their bare hands and the sweat of their brow. Some literally did so without pay, like the countless African American heroes who built our capital city.

Combat veterans from Valley Forge to Gettysburg to Belleau Wood to Normandy to Hue to Fallujah all gave to this country something that the likes of Trump will never understand. They traded blood and sweat and sometimes even their lives for something more precious than the gold-plated fixtures in Trump Tower. We did it for duty, honor and country. We deserve better.

Christian Macedonia, M.D.

Manheim Township