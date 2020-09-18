Wednesday’s letter signed by a group of veterans (“Veterans support President Trump”) might have left readers with the mistaken impression that all Lancaster County veterans support the current occupant of the White House.

Nothing is farther from reality. We are two patriotic veterans who are disgusted with President Donald Trump for many reasons, not the least of which is his obvious lack of respect for the service and sacrifices that our women and men in uniform have made.

What other president has publicly disparaged the family of a service member killed in combat (Army Capt. Humayun Khan); questioned the heroism of a combat veteran and former prisoner of war (Sen. John McCain); and shown disdain for the intelligence-gathering professionals of our military — essentially torpedoing the careers of dedicated professionals when the upholding of their oath of office conflicts with the president’s reelection narrative (Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman)?

Military service embodies honor, integrity, honesty and sacrifice for others. Can those veterans who support Trump honestly say they see any of these traits exhibited by the man? Signing bills funding veterans programs is not an indicator of respect. It is simply Trump’s go-to tactic of using money to buy support and hoping it substitutes for a lack of ethics.

With our combined 31 years of active military service, both of us are very thankful that we never had to serve under a commander in chief like the current one.

Alex and Marcia DeCaria

(U.S. Navy)

East Hempfield Township