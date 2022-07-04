On June 6, I was having trouble putting five pounds of groceries into a three-pound sack at the Giant grocery store in the Shoppes at Kissel Village. I got confused and nervous!

After getting squared away, the cashier returned my credit card and said the bill was paid for, which I didn’t remember doing. Getting home, I went to check my balance and discovered that I was not charged! But I received a duplicate receipt.

It was then that I realized that I was being honored as a World War II veteran.

Thanks so much for remembering the veterans, particularly this one. Thank you! I am so sorry that I can’t thank you personally. I am doing it now. All veterans thank you — and the kindness of so many others!

William Balabanow

Manheim Township