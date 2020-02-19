I’m 81, retired from the Navy on disability after four tours in Vietnam. We moved to Millersville in 2012, and I’ve been an avid reader of LNP | LancasterOnline’s Opinion page. Here’s my take on some subjects:
— In 2016, the Republicans and Democrats nominated for president the two most deplorable candidates they could find. One won.
— As for schools starting one hour later, I thought K-12 was to get our children ready for college and the job market.
— As for Gov. Tom Wolf legalizing pot, in my 40 years in or working for the Navy, I didn’t see much drug use. On my second tour in Vietnam, I worked long hours and on time off liked to play poker or pinochle. One of the players wanted the next game at his hotel. His room was about halfway up. An hour into the game I saw something go past his window. What was that? He told us that every Saturday the potheads would go up to the roof and smoke pot until one of them thought he could fly.
— A lot of letters are from senior citizens losing their homes because of school taxes. I wrote to House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, proposing that when the main breadwinner in a household reaches retirement age, that house should be free of school taxes. A 3% tax on clothing could pay for this. This wouldn’t just benefit older people, but would also let younger people know that when they reached retirement age, they could actually retire.
James T. Anderson
Millersville