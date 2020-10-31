Decades ago, I reported to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where civilians were trained in all aspects of the military service (code of conduct, military training, chain of command). At that time, the commander in chief of the U.S armed forces was President John F. Kennedy.

After basic training, soldiers were assigned to further training based on a series of tests. I was trained in radio operations, which included learning Morse code. Upon completion, I was shipped to Germany and was assigned to the 3rd Armored Division (Spearhead).

The training on the code of conduct included what information an American prisoner was required to provide his captors. This included his name, rank and serial number. This conformed to the Geneva Conventions.

Military training is what makes a person into a member of the military. Again, the military member knows his ultimate commander is the president of the United States, the commander in chief.

Russia reportedly offered a bounty to anyone who kills an American soldier. The response from the current commander in chief?

I’m still waiting.

I believe all military members, active and retired, understand that Trump’s response — essentially a nonresponse — is un-American. Respect given is respect received.

As an 80-plus-year-old veteran, I am anguished, afraid and betrayed by the “commander in chief.”

To the platoon leaders, sergeants, officers and troops: Americans do care, support you and pray for your safe return home.

Joseph Sebastian

East Hempfield Township