What’s the point of this never-ending Jan. 6 investigation? In my view, very few people care, and the investigation is a hoax, as the lousy committee only cares about smearing people. The committee seemingly has no desire to have it fairly investigated.

This is coming from someone who doesn’t agree with this Jan. 6 idea either, but I’m tired of this never-ending vomiting coming from that committee.

A few power-infested politicians felt so threatened on Jan. 6, while I believe that millions felt threatened during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. But there’s no hearing about those.

That’s the difference between power-infested politicians and everyday folks. Let’s have hearings on the following: extreme inflation; extremely high fuel prices; rising interest rates; worker shortages; baby formula shortages; women’s health shortages (for that matter, shortages on everything); open borders and the flow of criminals and drugs; extremely high and rising crime in cities; Americans quickly falling behind financially; and Ukraine being in shambles under President Joe Biden’s watch, while we were all led to believe that Donald Trump was a puppet of Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, there’s Biden’s promise to end COVID-19, which has resulted in the disease’s death total under Biden surpassing the total under Trump.

Thank you, Biden, for becoming the fastest president to destroy an American economy and now being cited in today’s polling as being worse than President Jimmy Carter in handling inflation. Way to go!

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township