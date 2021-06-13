Courage and idiocy. Both were on display on the front page of the May 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

One story covered a local man who lost his life while bravely serving his country (“There & gone”).

The other covered a bunch of cowards and idiots who are trying to circumvent justice with weak claims that they were duped by the very fool they chose to follow (“Rioters’ defense: Duped,” by The Associated Press).

I believe it was a disservice to Brandon Styer’s memory to allow these blind-faith insurrectionists to share the same page.

It seems that these accused domestic terrorists are trying to blame their traitorous actions on their leader, then-President Donald Trump. His lies — they now claim — drove them to a frenzy that ultimately led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, threats against elected officials, destruction and theft of government property and violence against law enforcement.

If we are to believe they are that stupid, perhaps we should feel sorry for their inadequacies, but surely they should still be held responsible for their own actions.

Or maybe it is time to openly accuse the real culprit here — the ringleader. When he saw the election slipping away, Trump started formulating lies. And when courts and recounts proved the results were accurate and untainted, he spouted more of his “fake news.”

Trump was aware that his words carried weight with these witless followers and I believe he hoped these lies would cause a frenzy and perhaps overturn the election result. That sounds like premeditated treason to me.

Unfortunately, I believe that those behind this travesty will once again escape scrutiny. Sadly, it’s just more proof that truth is elusive and justice is seldom served.

Ed Binder

West Hempfield Township