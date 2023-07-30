I appreciated the articles that were published in the July 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline in honor of the lifetime of international and local contributions by the Rev. Alexander Veronis of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church — most particularly during the 1960s (“ ‘It’s the simple things’ ” and “As community leader, Veronis had local, global impact”).

Veronis — a man of God, a coalition builder, and a leader in the fights against racism, hate, bias, hunger, housing discrimination and much more — greatly supported the overarching causes of civil rights, freedom, faith-based coalitions and justice for all.

Thanks for remembering how he made Lancaster and the world a better place.

Richard Allen

Montgomery Village, Maryland