I attended the Sight & Sound Theatre’s show “Queen Esther.” It is a magnificent show I'd recommend for anyone.

However, in my view, management did not manage COVID-19 compliance for masks as stated on the theater’s website: “Due to Pennsylvania state mandates, face masks are required.” It seemed most people removed their masks. People relaxed and removed their masks when seeing others had done so. Even an empty row between maskless patrons did not seem to make things safe for a show that lasted nearly three hours in an enclosed environment.

Members of management could have appeared on stage, stressing the importance of wearing masks and asking that patrons keep their masks on so the show could begin.

So this is the first — and last — stage show some of us will attend until we can feel safe attending one.

Linda Kilcrease

West Lampeter Township