Farming has changed. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are, on average, 240 head of cattle on a typical U.S. dairy farm (a tenfold increase from 1970). The ground beef that you buy off the grocery shelf is likely not produced by Lancaster County farms. In some instances, it can contain meat from over 100 different cows and has traveled hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles.

To compete against the huge farms producing these products, Lancaster farmers would need to abandon their conventional, small-farm practices in favor of the inhumane practices for which factory farms get their name.

There is an alternative: From 2014 to 2017, the number of vegans in America grew by 600% — from nearly 4 million to over 19 million. With Lancaster’s nutrient-rich soil and wealth of farming knowledge, we are in a great position to take advantage of America’s changing diet by growing a greater number of diverse fruits and vegetables.

I am not a farmer myself, but I have abundant respect for their hard and important work. I expect most rural Pennsylvanians share this same sense of respect. Let’s support our farmers by providing a market for them to sell a diverse assortment of fruits and vegetables.

John Fisher

Manheim Township