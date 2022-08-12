Why would the Department of Justice secure a warrant to remove presidential records from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home?

The Alex Jones contingent might say it was all a hoax: It never happened, they were actors and/or the tale of government records stashed in Florida is entirely made up.

The Doug Mastriano contingent might say that Trump has unlimited and unchecked power to do whatever he wants, just as Mastriano would seem to want if elected as our governor.

The Rudy Giuliani contingent probably doesn’t know the facts, but if you just hand the records over to him, he and some other Trump operatives will take care of it.

Or it could be that, despite repeated requests, Trump and his band of lawyers thought they could play “stall ball” and not be held accountable. I cannot wait for the second act of this Trump carnival act to commence.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy