Nobody asked me, but ...
— When Republicans say we should pray for President Donald Trump and his family, what about Barack Obama and his family when he was president?
— Every time I see a veteran with a MAGA hat on, I want to throw up in my own mouth. Trump was a coward.
— When you talk to a foreign leader about your possible election opponent, that crosses the line.
— Keep your guns. Make the AR-15 bullets illegal.
— Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are not our friends.
— My shaving cream costs more; the aluminum can costs more to make because of tariffs.
— Only a slob walks around with his coat jacket unbuttoned.
— Bruce Springsteen is 70; can’t wait for his next trip to Hershey.
— Why do we have to be friends with Saudi Arabia if we have all the oil?
— The only time Trump smiles is when he’s making fun of someone.
— THE WORLD IS ON FIRE. WHO’S IN CHARGE?
Bob Daecher
Lititz