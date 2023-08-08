President Joe Biden got sneakers so he can get onto Air Force One without falling. I wonder where the sneakers were made? I wonder if they came with Velcro straps instead of shoelaces?

I saw a clip from “The View” that was more painful than having a tooth pulled without medication. It appears that if you are a Republican or conservative, you are more than likely a racist.

Now the Biden administration is coming after anything that requires gas. I wonder if that includes our politicians?

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi believes there should be term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices. She probably only means for the ones who know the Constitution. Why don’t we have term limits for every politician from both parties?

Has there ever been a politician elected who retired poorer than when he or she was first elected?

How much longer can we pay for the war in Ukraine while our military supplies are being depleted and cadets are being taught “wokeism” and critical race theory at our military academies? I’m sure that our adversaries are afraid.

The Biden administration’s IRS is in the process of hiring tens of thousands of new agents. Don’t worry — they are only going after the big tax cheaters. Some of the new agents will be carrying guns. I thought we had too many guns out there already.

“The word ‘racism’ is like ketchup,” Thomas Sowell said. “It can be put on practically anything — and demanding evidence makes you a ‘racist.’ ”

God save the USA.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township