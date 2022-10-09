A tongue-in-cheek shout-out to our television news media. We seem to have an awful lot of news commentators who must have gotten an A-plus in “How to Ask Stupid Questions 101” while studying broadcast journalism. It’s hard to believe some of the questions that are asked during interviews.

Moving on. President Joe Biden, let’s get rid of the worthless penny. Cash registers can be programmed to round off to the nearest nickel. At least two progressive countries, New Zealand and Canada, have done it. So can we.

Lastly, isn’t it about time for one of our oil companies to take the initiative to get rid of the stupid 9/10 of a cent on the pump price? Since they are all like lemmings anyway, if one does it, they all will follow.

Ain’t life grand that we have things like this to worry about? Loving life!

Larry Motter

Elizabethtown