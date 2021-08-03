I appreciate the ongoing concern expressed by advocates for the need for housing in Lancaster for poor and middle-class folks. I also understand the need for the tax base provided by “gentrified” residences such as the proposed Willow Valley Mosaic and Steeple View Lofts, to name a couple. In order for Lancaster to remain a growing, attractive, vibrant city, it must be financially healthy. We need housing for both ends of the socioeconomic ladder to make Lancaster a great place to live.

Merv Hess

Millersville