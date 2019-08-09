Dan Marschka’s July 30 photo of Amish farmers baling hay behind a team of mules (“While the sun shines”) reminded me of a July 27 front-page article that annoyed me (“Buggies in the burbs”).
Why feature a mule team? Because farming with mules and horses is emblematic of Lancaster County.
How long can this pastoral way of life resist the inexorable steamroller of growth? Not very long, if people like Richard Szarko have their way.
An Amish man was denied his request to keep two horses on a 1-acre suburban lot. An attorney for Szarko says that relaxing the ordinance would benefit “Amish persons at the expense of others.”
Exactly what might that “expense” be? A smattering of horse manure (nontoxic and biodegradable) on the road in front of his house?
And what might be the expense of crowding the Amish and their 19th-century lifestyle out of the county? For that number, I refer you to the county tourism bureau.
Even if it’s too late for most of us to espouse the old ways, there’s much to be learned by preserving the vestige that remains.
Put down the smartphone, go out back and pet the horse next door.
Ask your Amish neighbor to show you how to make something by hand. A shirt. Canned peaches.
Ask your Amish neighbor for a bucket of manure for your garden.
There’s value in remembering where we came from.
Those who cannot see that value might consider a new home in a different place.
Jack Hubley
Mount Gretna