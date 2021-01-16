This is a sobering time for Americans. On Jan. 6, protesters pushed past barriers and unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol while Congress was meeting jointly to accept the states’ certified election results.

We watched as loyalty to one man led to violence and destruction — something we never thought would happen in our country. Before one side passes judgment on the other, it must be stated that I believe a similar scene could have happened with a Democratic president. People react pretty much the same, regardless of party.

What I hope we can recognize is that it is dangerous to value loyalty to any individual — whether Republican or Democrat — above the ideals of our democratic republic. Loyalty to someone who cannot be challenged does not lead to positive results.

Although we may disagree strongly on some issues, it is notable that our major parties are both represented in the phrase “democratic republic.” Democrats and Republicans, we are one people.

In this new year, we can be especially grateful that our Constitution provides for the peaceful transfer of power. Our leaders come and go. Some we like, some we dislike. But what is most important is that our system of government, and our “one nation, indivisible, under God, with liberty and justice for all” continues to endure for future generations.

Kathleen Stahley

Manheim Township