Valentine's surprise (letter) Apr 12, 2020 1 hr ago

I would like to recognize and thank the gentleman who picked up our check at Knight & Day Diner on Valentine's Day; it was a very nice gesture, and we will pass it on.Thank you again. Arthur and Doris BarrWarwick Township