I found the article “Question of who goes 1st besets vaccine rollout” in the Jan. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline to be both disturbing and sad.

First we learn that Sloan Pharmacy received the COVID-19 vaccine and made appointments for about 100 people to be vaccinated. None of those roughly 100 people received the injections because the vaccine had been reserved for Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 employees. The program director and spokeswoman for IU13 claimed that the organization had received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to inoculate employees — a claim that Health Department officials did not confirm. The state is now vaccinating those people in Phase 1A and, if I am understanding the rollout, educators like IU13 are in Phase 1B.

We also learned that Jake Sherk, co-owner of Sloan’s Pharmacy, used his stock of vaccine to inoculate his staff and intended “to hold a ‘friends and family’ vaccination event in the near future.” While I know nothing about Mr. Sherk’s friends and family, I only can hope that all of them qualify for the Phase 1A rollout intended for those thousands of people who are health care workers, over age 65 or who have chronic health conditions.

It would appear that the key to getting a COVID-19 vaccine would be to have someone push you through ahead of those who desperately need it — or if you have a good friend or family member who is able to get it.

Carolyn Smith

Rapho Township