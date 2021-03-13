As I made the decision to voice my opinion about being 84 years old and seeing that all educators were seemingly jumping in front of me for COVID-19 vaccinations, I saw a local doctor’s letter about being placed behind educators (“Dismay over vaccine decision,” March 11).

I have underlying health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and have been filling out forms until I am blue in the face.

Sure, educators need to be vaccinated, but get in line!

Honestly how does somebody get a vaccine? I have a friend in health care whose family is in a different state and managed to get their vaccines here in Pennsylvania. I can’t go to their state and get vaccinated.

Regardless, I’d like to echo that local doctor’s thoughts.

Linda Hoffecker

West Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: Here are some options for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: (1) Lancaster County’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org; (2) register online with Penn State Health at lanc.news/pennstateportal or by calling 844-774-8883; (3) to register with UPMC, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/UPMCRegister; (4) the Lancaster County Office of Aging will offer vaccination assistance to homebound seniors 65 and older or those who have issues accessing the internet. Call 717-299-7979.