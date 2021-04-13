I want to travel again, and if a vaccine passport is required, then so be it. It’s needed so that the country I am traveling to knows I am not spreading the virus.

I cannot rent a car without a driver’s license and proof of insurance. All of this is just a reality. There are commonsense rules that protect all of us.

I believe that Republicans just pander to businesses — no matter the issue.

Unvaccinated people can continue to carry and spread the virus, potentially allowing it mutate into new variants that could cause more problems. In my view, these people undermine the protection for all of us who are vaccinated. A private business should be allowed to demand proof of vaccination.

Former President Donald Trump lied about COVID-19 throughout 2020 and wearing masks became politicized. Some of the Republicans who are against vaccine passports are the same people who created and supported the Big Lie. I believe their opposition to vaccine passports is just an effort to keep the embers of resentment alive until the next election.

The Republicans seem not to have any common sense. Instead, their pick-and-choose, cafeteria-style hypocrisy seems to be their core value.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster