The “you can’t make me do it” tantrum letter (“Reasoning for forgoing vaccine,” May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) was, in my view, an irrational conflation of the pandemic, Black Lives Matter and abortion. This rationale is typical of some people’s ongoing obsession to “own the libs.”

Boycotting the COVID-19 vaccine because of a perceived power-grabbing, hypocritical, elitist group is mistaking rugged individualism with obstinacy. This “group” consists of scientists who are working to help the world survive this virus, for Pete’s sake.

The letter writer’s precious liberties will only be delayed by this spiteful attitude. This attitude is what should be toned down right now — not the efforts to get people vaccinated.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township