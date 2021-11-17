I was part of the blockade during the Cuban missile crisis. Was it life or death? I don’t know, but the U.S. military saw fit to keep the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons out of the Western Hemisphere.

Now, we are in a silent fight for life or death. It’s called COVID-19.

When I went overseas in 1962, I was given seven vaccine shots; no big deal. As a veteran, I was one of the first to get both COVID-19 shots in February. I just had my booster shot this month.

I never got sick, never had a symptom. Other people around me who did not have the vaccine got COVID-19 and got sick.

Is it a political choice, a religious choice or just plain stupidity?

Let’s face it, with vaccinations, we have eliminated or reduced smallpox, polio, influenza, chickenpox, measles and mumps. Yes, even children get the shots. The average life expectancy is much higher than it was decades ago, largely because of vaccinations.

Are you smarter than the experts, or just plain ignorant? It’s free, so get a COVID-19 vaccine. I hear people who suffer with COVID-19 saying, “I should have gotten the shots.” Additionally, you are protecting people around you when you are vaccinated. Do you want friends and relatives getting sick or dying because of you?

Get 'er done.

Edgar M. Wright

Lititz