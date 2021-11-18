I have had three COVID-19 shots. Far from painful, I barely noticed the injections.

On Page A3 of the Nov. 13 LNP, a large headline states “BRAVING THE STICK.”

The clear message that I believe is being conveyed is that COVID-19 vaccinations are painful and must be “BRAVED.” I see similar messages on broadcast media and in other printed media.

Years ago, when my children were young, I made a similar remark while at our pediatrician’s office. She promptly took me into the hall and lectured me about scaring children about vaccinations. She was right! Do I need to ask her to counsel LNP | LancasterOnline about what you are communicating?

Louis M. Deering

Lancaster Township