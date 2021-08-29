Why has getting vaccinated against COVID-19 become so political? If this sounds familiar, it’s because it was previously written in an Aug. 8 letter, “The politicization of vaccination.” It made sense.

Can we please take the Democratic/Republican blame out of the equation? The Aug. 8 letter writer quoted CNN’s report that 46% of Republicans are unvaccinated. Chuck Todd, on a recent episode of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that the states with the most difficulty with COVID-19 voted in November for Donald Trump, while states not suffering as much now voted for Joe Biden.

As a Republican, I have a mind of my own. Yes, I voted for Trump. No, I do not agree with everything he said or did. He did not keep me from wearing a mask or getting vaccinated. I got my second vaccination in February, as soon as I could. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Democrat or Republican, if you do not get vaccinated, you are part of the problem. Perhaps the Aug. 8 letter writer is not giving his Republican friends enough credit. Perhaps they are vaccinated as well. I would not use the excuse of having Republican friends as a reason to not enjoy their company at a weekly breakfast. As that letter writer said so well: Get vaccinated!

Glena Boston

West Lampeter Township