Once again, what I view as the party of hate and abject stupidity is rearing its ugly head. This time, the local Republican Party, represented by two Lancaster County GOP commissioners, is chiding the administration of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for its policy of requiring its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (“Vaccine conflict breaks out here,” May 27 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Such vaccination policy is sound and helps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease in Lancaster County. It is proactive in the area of disease prevention — while others are seemingly stoking fear once again.

I applaud the administration of Lancaster General Health and see it assuming its role as a leader in promoting the health of the community it serves.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township