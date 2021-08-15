Here we go again. New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are at their highest levels in months. Mask mandates are being implemented and considered.

Still, there is a segment of the population that’s refusing to get vaccinated. The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective. The virus doesn’t care about your religion or your politics.

Few want to wear a mask, but more mandates are going to happen unless more people get vaccinated. It’s funny that the first people to complain about mask mandates are seemingly the ones who don’t want to be vaccinated. You can’t have it both ways. Get vaccinated, and eventually you won’t have to worry about masking up.

Turk Pierce

New Holland