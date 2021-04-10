We would like to compliment everyone who has been involved in developing and running the Vaccinate Lancaster center at Park City Center.

Both of us felt that everyone was very helpful — from the moment of arrival to completion of the vaccination. The workers were so helpful and willing to answer any concerns. The set-up was very easy to follow.

The company that designed the complex did an excellent job. Everything was so organized and clean. It was nice that once we got the first vaccination shot, we were able to go online and schedule our second appointment.

I realize that this is a very trying time for everyone, and I thank everyone involved for making this such a pleasant experience.

Sharon and Robert Meringer

East Hempfield Township