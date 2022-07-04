On June 16, my husband and I decided to treat ourselves to dinner on the night before our vacation was about to begin. We went to BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse to have a light meal and cocktails.

We were shocked and pleasantly surprised when our server approached our table to tell us that another patron had paid our bill.

We, of course, asked why and asked if we could say “Thank you,” but we were told that the person wished to remain anonymous.

Because of this kind act, our vacation began on a high note! We would like to thank that anonymous diner for making our night! We can assure you that we have paid your kindness forward.

We are so thankful for all the good, kind people in this beautiful world of ours.

A.T. Terwilliger

East Hempfield Township