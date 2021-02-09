Yep, more COVID-19 vaccine doses are being shipped to all these pharmacies starting Thursday and all you have to do, dear reader, is visit every single pharmacy website several times a day to see if you can possibly get signed up for a vaccine.

I know the incredibly incompetent people in charge do not give a damn how exhausting this is; how we end up with headaches, aching necks and the utter frustration that leads to sleepless nights, rage and hopelessness.

My neck hurts so much from surfing all the pharmacies’ websites, over and over and over that I can barely move my head and I’m sure I’m not the only one. Is this health care in America or just in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? I’ve encountered indifference, rudeness and just plain ignorance. This is how you handle this emergency here for old people, people with disabilities, sick people? “Do it yourself.”

I cannot do this anymore. This has been a confederacy of idiots led by apparently no one. Mismanagement and incompetency don’t even describe it.

Let’s have a list of everyone who has already had their shot, when and where they had it, and how they got in line — no doubt it would be a fascinating study.

I’m done. This is beyond a disgrace — I wish I could at least look forward to heads rolling, but no, they’ll have all kinds of excuses, leaning heavily on blaming the people looking for shots.

Good luck, people.

Cheryl Fontaine

Lancaster